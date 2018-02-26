Sunny Isles Beach Police Chief Fred Maas honored

The Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame will be inducting Sunny Isles Beach Police Chief Fred Maas at the Capitol in Tallahassee on May 19th.

Chief Maas is a 43- year veteran of law enforcement and continues to serve his community today. He began his career at the Miami-Dade Police Department in 1975 and served in multiple roles until he retired in 1998. In 1998, he was hired at Sunny Isles Beach Police Department and promoted to chief in October 1999. He leads by example, and demonstrates this by covering a shift so officers can be at home with their family on Christmas or attend a significant family event. He was appointed by the Governor to the Violent Crime and Drug Control Council. After years of receiving the “Outstanding Law Enforcement Leadership Award” from the Dade County Police Benevolent Association, they have named the award in his honor. “The Fred Maas Law Enforcement Leadership Award” is for individuals that embody true leadership, inspire those around them and truly make a difference in the lives that they serve. In 2008, he received the highest law enforcement award from the Vatican, when he was named a Knight of St. Sylvester by Pope Benedict for his lifetime of dedication and service in law enforcement.