Super Soccer Stars is the nation’s most popular children’s soccer development program, working with hundreds of schools and facilities throughout to provide the best soccer instruction available. We are a soccer development program for children 2 and up. All classes teach soccer skills in a fun, non-competitive and educational environment. Through our age-specific curriculum, we use soccer to nurture, build self-confidence and develop teamwork. Our low child-to-coach ratio and positive reinforcement will ensure that each child improves at their own pace while having a blast!

Programs available

Kick & Play: Parent-&-me classes for 12 -24 months where we encourage the participation of the parent.

Super Soccer Star: Classes for 2 years of age and up.

Premier Classes: An advance & challenging experience for 5 and up.

Stars Premier: Travel team which competes in different leagues in the area.

Shine: A unique program which caters to special needs children and adults.

Our partner in Aventura, La Redonda Indoor Soccer, provides an indoor location complete with a turf field, A/C, bathrooms & view box. Free from rain-outs and other environmental worries, it has ample parking and it’s a spacious location for kids of all ages!

Locations in Broward County include our newest fields: The Futbol Club and Padel Life & Soccer. We also have multiple locations in Miami-Dade County. Birthday Parties, Camps, Private Groups & Classes! Year-round classes for ages 12 months to 14 years old. Call 305-777-7077 to Sign-up or go online at florida.supersoccerstars.com.