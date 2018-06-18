Supt. Carvalho inspires Student-Run Breakfast Meeting hosted by xFLOWer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Just before students celebrated graduation, xFLOWer hosted the Aventura Marketing Council/ Chamber of Commerce annual Student-Run Breakfast Meeting featuring inspirational keynote speaker Supt. Alberto Carvalho, Miami- Dade County Public Schools, National and Florida Superintendent of the Year. The event highlighted school/business partnerships supported by the AMC – recipient of the Dade Partner of Excellence award four times and inducted into the Dade Partners Hall of Fame for four consecutive years.

Hundreds of business, community and education leaders gathered at the Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort were impressed by the “best and brightest” students who expertly ran the meeting representing the AMC’s Dade Partner schools: Raisa Stein, Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Sr. High; Luna Rojas, Aventura City of Excellence School; Chloe Freitas, Aventura Waterways K-8 Center; Sam Grossman, David Lawrence Jr. K-8 Center; Junior Paul, Grace Leadership Preparatory Institute; Denzel Augustin, Madie Ives K-8 Preparatory Academy; Jacki Hatch, Dr. Michael M. Krop Sr. High; Wanda Dorra, Norman S. Edelcup Sunny Isles Beach K-8 Center; Trisha Pierre Louis, North Miami Beach Sr. High; and Jon-Carlos Moreno, The Victory Center.

Focusing on xFLOWer, founder Zsolt Szederkenyi and Head of Marketing Koppany Gordos explained xFLOWer is a pioneer in automating management processes with cloud-based workflow solutions that can reduce operating expenses and heighten efficiency. For over 20 years, xFLOWer has experienced continuous growth, serving diverse international companies and earning recognition for developing comprehensive systems that help navigate through the often complicated world of administration and workflow organization.

Michael Leitman, CEO of All For One, One For All provided an A+ testimonial for xFLOWer. “We support children from low-income families by connecting them with benefactors that donate essential products and services. XFLOWer provided the right automated system enabling us to connect children, businesses and schools – plus automate as many human tasks as possible. The software does exactly what we need.”

Supt. Carvalho, who brilliantly organizes and provides leadership for M-DCPS, shared, “Recently I was faced with a choice to remain in Miami or to go to the Big Apple. It was a tough decision, but each day since, it is reinforced upon me that it was absolutely the right decision.

“Why should I leave when this school system, for the very first time in the history of our state, has eliminated F schools? We’ve posted the highest graduation rate ever – 84 percent; and this year, obtained 54 of 90 Magnet Schools of America national recognitions. According to US News and World Report, we have no fewer than seven schools in the top 100; and 50 percent of the top 20 schools in the entire state.

We have number one status in the country in the number of students successfully passing advanced classes; and a bond bringing digital equity to every student in every zip code. Not only are we the fourth largest district, but we’re the highest performing school system in the land.

“Sometimes the difficulty of making a choice is because of how connected you are to a community, to a people, to a cause and to a journey.

That’s exactly how I’ve felt over the past ten years as Superintendent, working with leaders who embrace the vision we have for kids – all innately empowered with gifts, which if we identify correctly, will enable them to succeed in their lives. We have a true and tried belief in young people. That is why my decision to stay in Miami is so meaningful. Because there is no place like home, where we shall continue to make this difference recognizing that alone we go nowhere, but together we go far.”

For more information visit xflower-software.com