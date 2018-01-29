Susan L. Grant selected as new Aventura City Manager

Stepping into the role of Aventura City Manager, Susan L. Grant brings to Aventura a long and strong history as a proven leader with 34 years in the private and public sectors. “I am honored to have been selected by the City Commission as Aventura’s City Manager and look forward to serving and being a part of this great community” said Grant.

For the past 24 years, Grant served as a member of the Senior Management team in Coral Springs. As a Deputy City Manager in Coral Springs, she was known as a pro-active, visionary, strategic and enthusiastic leader.

In Coral Springs, Grant was responsible for the day-to-day oversight of the city departments, including Financial Services, Budget, Human Resource, Information Technology, Marketing and Communications and Office of the City Clerk. She was also assigned to specific high-profile projects including serving as the city’s lead negotiator for labor negotiations; liaison for the City of Coral Springs Charter School, and coordinating the city’s legislative agenda.