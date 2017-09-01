Swim Week Heats Up South Beach

South Beach came alive once again this July, as the swimwear industry’s most highly anticipated event returned. Fans of sun, skin and designer swimsuits delighted in five days of fabulous fun and fashion. From runway shows at the Setai to the Funkshion tents, guests enjoyed a weekend filled with style.

Style Saves Hosts 7th Annual Style Saves Swim

Style Saves hosted its 7th annual fashion show, Style Saves Swim, at the Setai Miami Beach. Over 500 guests enjoyed a spectacular showcase with styles from Alice and Olivia, iShine365, Two Piece Mafia, and Kendra Scott. The most refreshing part of the show was that pieces from each collection were modeled by women of all shapes and sizes. At the end of the show, each model sported a bathing suit with the words “love your body,” a perfect ending to a great evening. All funds raised during Style Saves Swim supported its Back-to-School event, offering students the opportunity to “shop” uniforms, accessories, and school supplies in a department store-style environment before heading back to school. This benefits more than 3,000 students from organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Miami, Miami Children’s Hospital Foundation, Educate Tomorrow, Hope for Miami, and Miami-Dade Public Schools to name a few.

Seafolly and MAAJI

Australian swimwear brand, Seafolly celebrated its inaugural Miami Beach Swim Week appearance along with Swim Week favorite, MAAJI. The “Colombian Magic Meets Australian Summer” themed runway show at The Setai opened up with Seafolly’s Summer 2017 collection and closed with MAAJI’s return to Colombian roots magic. The mix of vibrant colors and whimsical patterns created the most enjoyable shows during Swim Week. Guests sipped champagne provided by Chandon California as models, including former Miss Universe, Gabriela Isler Morales and Thais Martins, strutted down an illuminated pink runway. The shows wrapped up with an after party featuring a concert by Latin Grammy Award-winning Colombian group ChocQuibTown that had guests dancing on the runway.