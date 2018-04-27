Tap 42 Opening at Aventura Mall

Aventura Mall’s impressive roster of dining destinations continues to grow with the recent addition of Tap 42, a popular craft kitchen and bar. Offering indoor and al fresco dining, the restaurant is located in the new expansion wing’s outdoor area, overlooking Arts Aventura Mall pieces Aventura Slide Tower and Gorillas in the Mist.

Tap 42 fans will recognize the restaurant’s signature interior design trademarks, including distressed wood, rustic lighting fixtures, a large bar installation, and unique seating options to accommodate groups. The Aventura location’s new mouthwatering menu items include Flame Grilled New York Strip Steak, Truffle Mac & Cheese, and the Ice Cream Cookie Super Sundae. Tap 42’s curated craft beer list and handcrafted cocktails, including the always-anticipated seasonal favorites, round out the menu.

A go-to spot to unwind after a busy day, Tap 42 offers Happy Hour specials Monday through Friday from 4-7 pm, along with signature promotions like Half-Off Prohibition Burger Monday, Wine Wednesdays, and Bottomless Brunch on Saturday and Sunday. For more information about hours and specials, visit www.tap42.com.

Additional new expansion wing restaurants include Serafina, CVI.CHE 105, Genuine Pizza, Pubbelly Sushi, Le Pain Quotidien, and Blue Bottle Coffee. Rosetta Bakery will open soon. Treats Food Hall, on the expansion wing’s third level, features Figs + Mozzarella by Todd English, Shake Shack, Luke’s Lobster, GoGo Fresh, ZUUK Mediterranean Kitchen, Hank & Harry’s Delicatessen, The BŌL, My Ceviche, and Häagen Dazs, with Poké 305 and Chipotle opening soon.

For more information, visit www.aventuramall.com.