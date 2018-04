A fantastic evening out for the Hotwire Team hosted by Fox Sports at the Marlins Park. Boston beat Miami 7-3 on Monday at Marlins Park, the group was mostly from the Northeast and Boston so the outcome wasn’t exactly a disappointment. For most of the group, it was the first time seeing the roof open at Marlins Park, truly one of the best facilities in Major League Baseball.

