The Pegasus World Cup Invitational, South Florida’s Newest Must Attend Event

The Stronach Group’s $16 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational was held on Saturday, January 27, at Gulfstream Park in front of a record crowd of more than 10,000 fans. Guests from around the world including Pharrell Williams, Lenny Kravitz, Olivia Culpo, Wilmer Valderrama, Post Malone, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Prince Royce and Carson Kressley, to name just a few, descended upon South Florida to witness the world’s richest Thoroughbred horse race. Champion, and 2017 Horse of the Year, Gun Runner took home $7 Million in winnings and, beginning a new tradition, Belinda Stronach, Chairman & President of The Stronach Group, presented the winning owner, jockey and trainer with the first ever Pegasus World Cup Invitational Championship Ring. Designed by local South Florida celebrity jeweler, Christopher Petrillo (also known as “Boodaddy” of Boodaddy Diamonds), the 18K yellow gold Championship Ring is inspired by the iconic Pegasus statue at Gulfstream Park and boasts over 3.5 carats of VVS round brilliant cut diamonds, valued at $50,000.

As part of The Stronach Group’s mission to modernize the sport while appealing to the next generation of horse racing fans, the company partnered with David Grutman to create the Pegasus World Cup Invitational LIV Boardwalk Village Pop-Up that provided guests with an all-day, unique, themed entertainment experience. Guests enjoyed performances by Post Malone, Ludacris, and DJ Ruckus while sampling gourmet tastings courtesy of KOMODO (an award-winning contemporary Southeast Asian restaurant located in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood), Planta (an innovative plant-based restaurant opening soon in South Beach), OTL (a modern counter serve with chill vibe serving sandwiches, salads & baked goods in Miami’s Design District) and Adena Grill (a steakhouse located in Gulfstream Park featuring grass-fed meat sourced from The Stronach Group owned Adena Farm).

Gulfstream Park set a record three-day handle of $81 million on the Pegasus World Cup Invitational weekend, with the world’s richest Thoroughbred horse race anchoring an incredible $41.9 million handle.

The 2019 Pegasus World Cup Invitational will be back on January 26 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

