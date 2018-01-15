The New York Times featured a most unusual Valentine’s Day heart pendant. It was inspired by a quotation in 1780 by Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s greatest Founding Fathers, to his sweetheart, engraved: “I meet you in every dream.” Being a romantic, I called the N.Y. Times to confirm that Hamilton intended those words for his forthcoming beloved wife. The N.Y. Times representative confirmed that Hamilton uttered those words to his beloved Eliza Schuyler, just weeks before their marriage. In view of subsequent events, most historians would question whether Hamilton lived up to his promise in the pendant.

Hamilton, America’s young financial genius with a spotless reputation, engaged in one of the most mystifying cases of bad judgement in American history. In 1791, at age 36, and at the apex of his career as America’s first Treasury Secretary, leader of the Federalist Party, with a beloved wife Eliza and their children,, began an adulterous affair with Maria Reynold, risking everything of meaning in his life. An attractive 23 year old Maria called upon Hamilton at his front door with a tale that her husband James treated her cruelly, leaving her destitute for another woman. Hamilton went to her aid. It soon became apparent that “other than a pecuniary consolation would be acceptable.” Hamilton slipped through the night to see Maria, including trysts at his law office and his own home when Eliza was not there. Maria suddenly informed Hamilton that she was considering reconciling with her husband. She introduced Hamilton, her financial savior, to James. Hamilton, believing Maria cared for him, could not believe he was being “conned by tricksters.” James demanded compensation for Hamilton’s “sexual liaisons with my wife and depriving me of everything that’s dear to me.” Hamilton continued seeing Maria while paying blackmail to James. The sordid matter was exposed by Thomas Jefferson’s opposition party, including charges that Hamilton was involved with James on the illicit sale of government securities. Hamilton publicly admitted involvement with Maria but denied the remaining allegations. Hamilton’s reputation was shattered. On July 11, 1804, Hamilton, who has accepted the challenge of a duel from Vice President Aaron Burr, shot upward, while Burr shot to kill. Some psychologists suggest that Hamilton, born an orphaned illegitimate child, wanted to die in his “fall from grace.” Shocking, Hamilton left his wife with eight children deeply in debt, as he had built a new home in New York two years earlier, with a $55,000 mortgage that her intended to pay off from his law practice. For the memory of Eliza and those persons who bought the N.Y. Times pendant, I sincerely home that Hamilton at least fulfilled his promise in the pendant.

