This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Technology is at the forefront of education today. The Victory Center embraces advancements in technology and education with enthusiasm. Students are utilizing self-paced curricula online, such as IXL, MaxScholar and Headsprout to advance academic levels. Students unable to speak are taught to communicate with an application on a device. In addition, students attend computer coding workshops at our local Microsoft and Apple stores. These are a few examples of technological advancements that are opening doors for our students.

The Victory Center received a grant from the Health Foundation to transition our data collection system to an online platform. We are extremely excited and grateful to have individual tablets and Catalyst software to measure student progress. Using prior traditional methods, daily data collection and entry was a manual process and would take an average of 33 minutes per day to complete. Although data is essential to any ABA program to ensure approaches are effective and efficient to promote learning, with Catalyst, teachers have additional time to focus on lesson planning as data is stored graphed and shared with the touch of a button. This initiative positions The Victory Center at the forefront of ABA delivery and would not be possible without the support of the Health Foundation.

In addition to helping families and their children through evidence-based intervention and parent training, our impact also includes dissemination of TVC research in the academic and professional community as well as training future behavior analysts. The impact is far reaching as our research is published in peer-reviewed journals and presented at local and national autism conferences. TVC has also provided supervision and training to many teachers who are now Board Certified Behavior Analysts in supervisory positions at local and out-of-state autism programs and centers.

Our most recent endeavor is bridging the gap for students transitioning out of the education system with the piloting of an adult day program. This program provides recreation, physical education, community based instruction, communication training, behavior management support, and parent consultation in a safe and nurturing environment. It is truly an exciting time to be a part of The Victory Center community!

The Victory Center For Autism and Related Disabilities offers a full day, year-round school program. Rolling ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) in a classroom setting ,with a 1:1, 2:1, 3:1 student / teacher ratio – Ages 2-22.