The Victory Center students Complete on-the-job Training at the Kosher Food Bank

The Victory Center Secondary Program, unique to South Florida, focuses on teaching functional skills that allow an individual to be more independent when he or she transitions to adulthood.

Once a week, The Victory Center students go to the Kosher Food Bank located in North Miami Beach and complete on-the-job training. The Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank is a program to feed the hungry and is South Florida’s only food bank for those who observe kosher (kashrut) dietary laws. JCS food is distributed to over 300 families.

During The Victory Center’s last visit, students reorganized and restocked the entire produce section, swept floors and broke down cardboard boxes. In addition, they sorted through good and spoiled fruit due to Hurricane Irma. The Kosher Food Bank was incredibly generous and donated crates of strawberries to The Victory Center at work completion.

After each visit, The Victory Center students continue to gain vocational skills that will be essential to working in the community.

The Victory Center For Autism and Related Disabilities offers a full day, year-round school program. Rolling ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) in a classroom setting ,with a 1:1, 2:1, 3:1 student / teacher ratio – Ages 2-22.

The Victory Center is located on the campus of the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center at 18900 NE 25th Avenue,North Miami Beach, FL 33180. For more information contact: office@thevictoryschool.org , 305-466-1142.