The Victory Center welcomes guests for hard hat tour as school nears completion

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Victory Center, which educates individuals with autism and related disabilities, is nearing completion of its brand new, state-of-the-art facility which will provide more capacity to serve children and their families with developmental disabilities in South Florida. The grand opening is set to take place March 10, 2018.

As of now, the building is adorned with white walls and construction materials. Colorful paint and artwork will fill soon fill the rooms, including a site-specific installation by local artist Jonathan Aizenstat. Aizenstat is a professional artist who lives with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex ― a rare condition affecting multiple organs including the brain that is also accompanied by epilepsy. He started his art career filling the pages of children’s books, but soon realized his talents and visions were much bigger. Aizenstat will complete a two-walled piece for The Victory Center. The theme for the room – outer space, so kids can learn about the solar system and the stars. Aizenstat’s commission will focus on The Victory Center’s sensory room and playroom.

The nonprofit Victory Center was founded in 2000 by Barry and Judi Nelson, the parents of a child with Autism who found themselves frustrated by the lack of appropriate educational opportunities.

Since its beginning, The Victory Center has worked out of a handful of rooms on the campus of the Michael-Ann Russell JCC at 18900 NE 25th Avenue, North Miami Beach, Florida. The new school will remain on the property and is being built jointly with the JCC.

For more information please contact Raquel Prancer CEO, rpancer@thevictoryschool.org, 305-466-1142.