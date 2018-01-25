Thinking of Weight Loss Surgery?

Maintaining a healthy weight is important for your overall health. It can lower your risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and high blood pressure and many different types of cancer. It’s never too late to start healthy eating and exercise habits. However, if you’ve tried and failed to lose weight through diet and exercise, you may be wondering about bariatric surgery.

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery estimated over 220,000 people in the United States had bariatric surgery in 2008 — more than double the number of just five years earlier. Insurance companies typically require patients to first try losing weight by eating healthy foods, cutting portions and exercising for at least six that months. If that doesn’t work, speak to your physician about your options, but understand that weight-loss surgery is a tool to help you control your weight for the rest of your life.

What you need to know

It’s not a magic cure. After surgery, you’ll need to practice mindful eating, east slowly and listen to your body’s signals of feeling hungry and full. The good news is that you can see significant results. Studies show that weight loss surgery can reduce Type II diabetes in patients, alleviate sleep apnea, and lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Are you a candidate?

Most physicians suggest that candidates for bariatric surgery:

Have a BMI of greater than 40, or are more than 40 pounds overweight

Have a BMI of greater than 35 and at least one or more obesity-related conditions, such as:

– Type II diabetes

– Heart disease

– Hypertension

– Sleep apnea

– Respiratory disorders

– Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

– Osteoarthritis

– Lipid abnormalities

– Gastrointestinal disorders

Inability to achieve a healthy weight loss for a sustained period of time with prior weight loss efforts.

Monthly Surgical Weight Loss Seminars presented by Dr. Fernando Bayron, MD, FACS

On January 30, 2018 at 6:00 PM – at North Shore Medical Center.

1100 NW 95 street Miami, Fl 33150

For more information please call 1-844-319-6838

Disclaimer: Weight loss surgery may be an option for adults with a body mass index (BMI) equal to or greater than 40, or equal to or greater than 35 with serious health problems related to obesity. Laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding may be an option for people with a BMI of 30 or more who have at least one serious obesity-related health problem. Weight loss surgery is considered safe, but like any surgery, it does have risks. Consult with your physician about the risks and benefits of weight loss surgery.