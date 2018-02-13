Third Annual Design on a Dime Miami Fundraiser raises money to end Aids Epidemic in U.S.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

World’s Top Interior Designers, Home Décor Brands and Celebrities Partnered with Housing Works to Raise Funds and Awareness for Organization’s National Campaign to end AIDS; Event Honored Faena Art’s Artistic Director Ximena Caminos

Housing Works, a leading AIDS-service and advocacy organization, hosted its highly-anticipated fundraising event, Design on a Dime, in Miami on February 3-4th, 2018, at the Moore Building located in the Miami Design District. The two-day, star-studded benefit raised over $400,000 in support of Housing Works’ mission to end AIDS.

For the third year in a row, participating interior designers and influential tastemakers created one-of-a-kind room vignettes with new furniture, art and home décor merchandise, which was donated directly from top brands and sold for up to 80% off retail during Design on a Dime Miami. Proceeds funded Housing Works’ “AIDS-FREE-USA 2025” campaign which plans to end the AIDS epidemic nationally by 2025.

The two-day interior design benefit and sale included a “Media Preview” night on Friday, February 2nd, and a ticketed “VIP Cocktail Hour & Preview” on Saturday, February 3rd, featuring a ticketed cocktail reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. where guests got a first look at more than 30 designed room vignettes. The preview was followed by the “Chairman’s Dinner” at 8 p.m. where Ximena Caminos, Chair of Faena Art and Executive Creative Director and Partner in Faena Group, Rodman Primack, Chief Creative Officer of Design Miami, and design entrepreneur Rudy Weissenberg were honored. The Dinner Chair was Craig Robins, President and CEO of DACRA.

Design on a Dime Miami was hosted by James Huniford, Founding Chair of Design on a Dime, and Co-Chairs Whitney Robinson, Amanda Lindroth, Rodman Primack and Rudy Weissenberg. Douglas Friedman served as Social Chair and Official Fascinator. Music was provided by DJ Mia Moretti and Paperwater.

The evening continued with the “Opening Night Reception Sale” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., where ticket holders shopped the home décor and art curated by participating designers and also had the opportunity to meet the design creators and Co-Chairs. The affair carried on the next day with a “Designer Sale” open to the public on Sunday, February 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the first time, the public will have the opportunity to purchase items not sold at Design on a Dime Miami at Housing Works’ Design on a Dime Shop & Gallery located at 151 NE 41st Street, Suite 223, in Miami. The Design on a Dime Shop & Gallery will open on Saturday, February 10th, 2018, and remain open every Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. In collaboration with Share Media Agency, top-tier fine art from more than 30 local artists will also be on display and for sale. All proceeds will also support Housing Works’ national campaign to end the AIDS epidemic.

Founded in 2004 by Designer James Huniford, Design on a Dime challenges interior designers to create unique room vignettes curated with donated merchandise from well-known home decor brands and artists. All merchandise in these one-of-a-kind rooms is then sold at charitable prices to thousands of design-savvy attendees.

In 2016, Housing Works grew the event nationally expanding it to Miami, Florida, for the first time. Since its inception, the Design on a Dime Benefit has raised over $11 million.