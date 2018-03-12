Thousands of US and Latin American SMEs, retailers, manufacturers and designers expected to attend this one-of-a-kind Apparel Textile Sourcing event

Small businesses, retailers, manufacturers and designers across the United States and Latin America will get a boost for the summer when the Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami (ATS-M) trade show– a one-of-a-kind event– expands to Miami in May.

A comprehensive trade show and conference, ATS-M will take place May 21-23, 2018, at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami. The event will bring to Florida hundreds of inter-national apparel and textile manufacturers from China, India, Bangladesh, the U.S., Turkey, Pa-kistan, Mexico and many other countries and territories from across Central and South America and all around the globe.

Moishe Mana, Miami-based billionaire developer and CEO of Mana Group said, “We are com-mitted to making Miami the nexus for commerce between Asia, North America, and Latin Amer-ica.” He continued, “We’re excited to have ATS Miami join this initiative as the fashion and ap-parel industry is one of our core verticals.”

The ATS brand has established itself internationally with Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada, held every August in Toronto. In 2017 the event grew by more than 50% in attendees and interna-tional exhibits. The same formula of success is the basis for ATS-Miami.

Next to the hundreds of manufacturers’ booths and exhibits, ATS-Miami will deliver 3-days-worth of an unprecedented platform of global connections in manufacturing and fashion.

“The expansion of the ATS Brand to Miami is a direct response to the market demand and fills a significant gap for the US-&-Latin American markets,” said Jason Prescott, CEO of JP Commu-nications, organizer of the event and parent-company to TopTenWholesale.com and Manufac-turer.com, the most expansive network of business-to-business sourcing platforms in the U.S. Millions of international members use these brands to locate wholesalers and manufacturers.

“ATS-Miami provides a unique opportunity for apparel and textile importers and retailers to in-tersect and access the most current importing information from the top industry insiders. Imag-ine the time and money saved for the local and Latin importers. The producers are coming from Asia to Miami,” Prescott said, emphasizing that China alone exports $42 billion in apparel a year to the US and $11 billion a year to Latin America.

Clay Hickson, VP Strategy & Business Development with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) said, “The team at Apparel Textile Sourcing puts on great events and we’re excited to partner with them again in Miami. We have partnered with ATS since the launch of the first event in Toronto, which has quickly grown to be an important apparel and fashion indus-try event in North America.”

ATS-M will feature three days-worth of seminars, panels and runway shows featuring acclaimed industry and government experts, covering topics from trade agreements to best practices with an eye on the changing Latin American market, as well as tips on how to choose overseas pro-ducers, plus new approaches on succeeding in the U.S. market.

“The ATS-Miami design pods and fashion show will include International apparel producers, Latin American artisans, Made-in-Americas manufacturers and active design students,” said Apparel Textile Sourcing Director John Banker. “The runway at ATSM will knock the socks off of summer fashion!”

For more information or to register for Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami, visit www.appareltextilesourcing.com. Registration – which includes entrance to both the exhibits and conference sessions – is free of charge.