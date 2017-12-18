Top Three Reasons Why a DR Needs PR

In the world of healthcare, change is a constant.

While doctors have welcomed medical advances, they have been slow to embrace digital change. Perhaps it’s a byproduct of practicing in a litigious society; the less we share publically, the less likely we are to be sued.

However, there’s a problem with burying your head in the sand.

We live in a hyper-connected world. Whether or not you choose to engage in social media, your current and potential patients are online and your digital footprint is deeply imprinted.

The proof: Google yourself and your practice.

In the personal world of Facebook, posting is all about likes and shares. In contrast, Facebook for businesses is a platform for showcasing office culture, building your brand and driving traffic to your website and patients into your office.

Facebook is also an economical way to practice the three Rs:

• Retention: Stay connected to your current patients

• Recruitment: Promote new patient referrals

• Revenue: Increase practice earnings

However, to be economical, many professionals delegate the task of promoting their practice on Facebook to the busy front desk manager.

The glitch: Facebook for Business operates differently than a personal page.

A dentist with 900+ followers and engaging posts wondered why he had minimal post engagement. He was unaware that Facebook’s algorithm limits how many followers see posts organically and that he could break the filter by boosting posts for a few dollars.

The problem: His receptionist had created a personal page for his business practice which means he could not boost his posts and had “friends” not followers.

And are friends the basis of your medical practice?

