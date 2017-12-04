Town Center Aventura Invites Families To a Jolly Holiday Celebration

‘Tis the season for festive cheer and a Jolly Holiday Celebration to commemorate the time of year. Town Center Aventura is hosting a party on Saturday, December 16 from noon to 3 p.m. in the Gazebo, and everyone is invited to take part in the holiday fun.

Santa Claus will be on hand to meet children and strike a joyful pose for complimentary photos. Additional activities include face painting, balloon art and games for the whole family. Cotton candy will be available for a special treat. Plus, a DJ will spin seasonal tunes and performers from the Young Stars Showcase will sing holiday favorites.

Bring your holiday shopping list because several stores and restaurants will offer discounts to celebrate the occasion.



Town Center Aventura is an open-air shopping, dining and entertainment destination featuring Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Peace Love World, Tupelo Honey, Novecento, Bonefish Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings and more. The center is located at 18701 Biscayne Boulevard, just south of Aventura Mall. For more information, visit TownCenterAventura.com.