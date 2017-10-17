Town Center Aventura to Host Oct. 29 “HOWL-O-WEEN Funday” With Holiday Party and Doggie Costume Contest

Families and their furry companions can celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year at Town Center Aventura on Sunday, October 29, as the center presents Howl-O-Ween Funday. Children of all ages will get in the spirit of Halloween a little early with music, games, a balloon artist, cotton candy and more. Furry friends can strut their stuff and wag their tails in a doggie costume contest. Howl-O-Ween Funday takes place from noon to 3 p.m. in the Gazebo, and the costume contest starts at 1 p.m.

Dress you and your pup in a costume to impress in the following categories: Best Doggie and Owner, Scariest Creature and Most Creative Pooch. Winners receive prizes and treats. Registration is $10 per dog and is open now at TownCenterAventura.com. All registration fees will be donated to the Humane Society of North Miami, a nonprofit adoption guarantee facility dedicated to placing every dog and cat in its care into a loving home.

Halloween trick-or-treat bags will be handed out to children to bring back to the shopping center on Tuesday, October 31, when they can redeem candy and enjoy special promotions courtesy of Town Center Aventura’s 30+ retailers and restaurants.

Town Center Aventura is an open-air shopping, dining and entertainment destination featuring Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Peace Love World, Tupelo Honey, Novecento, Bonefish Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings and more.

The center is located at 18701 Biscayne Boulevard, just south of Aventura Mall. For more information, click here.