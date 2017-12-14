Trump International Beach Resort spreads holiday cheer

This holiday season, Trump International Beach Resort invites locals to jingle across the William Lehman Causeway for special rates and merry events for the entire family. Book the “Stay More, Save More” package at this oceanfront resort and take advantage of extra savings.

Hotels guests enjoy festive activities including photos with Santa, complimentary Coquito and Sugar Cookies during holiday toasts, happy hours, teen cooking classes, pool parties, yoga classes, and more. While both guests and locals alike can savor delicious holiday dining options by Executive Chef Kurtis Jantz and his team.

From Christmas brunches and dinners to a four-course gourmet New Year’s Eve meal at Neomi’s Grill and casual affair at Gili’s Beach Club, the opportunities for family-bonding are unlimited. Feeling low-key? Opt for the lava stone grill experience at Gili’s Beach Club, where guests cook their own entrées on a 700-degree lava stone, every Friday and Saturday evening.

For ultimate relaxation, the Aquanox Spa & Fitness Center features seasonal spa treatments, such as the Cranberry hydrating facial, aromatherapy massage and rejuvenating scrub, for $109 each. Guests also can unwind by the pool or in a cabana. Best of all, Planet Kids is complimentary for children ages 4-to-12.

“Every year, we pull out all the stops to ensure our guests and locals enjoy a memorable holiday experience,” says Hotel Director Meryl Flynn.

Call 305-692-5600 or visit www.trumpmiami.com. Trump International Beach Resort is located at 18001 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles.