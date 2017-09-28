Turnberry Isle Miami Appoints Shane Allor as Director of Sales and Marketing 27-year Hospitality Industry Veteran Comes

27-Year Hospitality Industry Veteran Comes Onboard as the Iconic Property Undergoes a Significant Expansion and Positions Itself at the Vanguard of Luxury and Leisure as part of the JW Marriott Portfolio

Turnberry Isle Miami, the iconic resort in the heart of Aventura, today announced the appointment of Shane Allor as the Director of Sales and Marketing. The 27-year veteran of the hospitality industry comes onboard during a moment transformation for Turnberry Isle. The property is undergoing a significant expansion. Upon completion, it will be rebranded as a JW Marriott, a member of Marriott’s prestigious group of luxury brands. Allor will oversee the sales and marketing operations during this pivotal transition, which will position the resort at the vanguard of luxury and leisure.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shane Allor to the team,” said Jeff Klein, Vice President and Managing Director of Turnberry Isle Miami. “Turnberry Isle is a very special property with a long history of service and excellence. We are ushering in a new era at the resort, preserving all of the aspects that our beloved guests and club members rely on while adding in a new layer of luxury and service. Shane brings just the right expertise and skillset we need for this next phase of our development and he will be an integral part of our leadership team.”

“Turnberry Isle Miami is a magnificent property and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this organization during this extraordinary time,” said Shane Allor, Director of Sales and Marketing of Turnberry Isle Miami. “The potential and opportunity for this enduring property is infinite and I look forward to collaborating with the entire team to realize all the possibilities before us.”

Allor has spent the last fifteen years of his career with Marriott Hotels & Resorts. He has held leadership positions and has vast experience at JW Marriott properties. Prior to this appointment, Allor served as Director of Sales and Marketing for the award-winning JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona and was responsible for ensuring the resort met its overall growth and revenue goals. Before Camelback, Allor was the Director of Sales at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, where he was responsible for group sales overseeing a team of 12. He has also held sales and marketing leadership positions at Rancho La Palmas Marriott Resort & Spa and The Ritz Carlton, Rancho Mirage, both in Palm Springs, California.

Turnberry Isle Miami is owned by Turnberry Associates, a real estate development company with a 50- year history in South Florida. The resort’s renovation is slated for completion at the end of 2018 and underscores Turnberry Associates’ long-standing commitment to the Aventura community.