Two Internationally Renowned Pianists To Perform In Aventura

The Sundays at Five Series at The Aventura Arts and Cultural Center presents Russian pianist Zlata Chochieva on October 22 and Israeli pianist Amir Katz on November 19.

A PIANO FESTIVAL THAT IS TRULY INTERNATIONAL

Two extraordinary pianists will perform at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. October 22 Russian Pianist Zlata Chochieva will present works of Chopin, Schumann and Rachmaninoff . Israeli pianist Amir Katz will appear November 19 performing masterpieces of Franz Liszt. Miami International Piano Festival Artistic Director Giselle Brodsky explains that “we are in our 21st season of bringing to South Florida pianists from numerous countries, presenting artists who are able to speak with unique musical voices, enlightening and moving our audience. For concert pianists of the very highest level, extraordinary technical skill can only take you so far. To be truly unique, you must have a special intuition, an almost mystical ability to capture the emotion behind and beyond each note. Zlata Chochieva and Amir Katz have such intuition. “

ZLATA CHOCHIEVA, The winner of 10 international competitions, has received acclaim for her recordings and performances. She returns to Florida for the fifth time, following her performances at The Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, The Broward Center, Colony Theatre, and Nova Southeastern University. She has recently performed at the Lugano Festival, at the Paris Philharmonie, Berlin Philharmonie, as well as Moscow State Philharmonic’s project “Stars of the 21st Century”. Since 2012, she has made three CDs for Piano Classics. Her 2014 Chopin Complete Etudes disc was nominated for the German Record Critics’ Award (Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik), selected as an Editor’s Choice in Gramophone, and included in Gramophone’s list of 50 greatest Chopin recordings: “It is certainly one of the most consistently inspired, masterfully executed and beautiful-sounding versions I can recall.” (Jeremy Nicholas, Gramophone)

Her 2015 CD of the Complete Etudes-Tableaux of Rachmaninoff has likewise earned critical raves and been nominated for the German Record Critics’ Award.

FROM THE CRITICS:

“From thundering virtuosity to intimate melodic passages, Chochieva delivered whatever the music required.” The Miami Herald “I am very impressed with Zlata Chochieva, and her (Chopin) CD will occupy a worthy place on my shelf. Her reading is unusually distinctive, especially mature and insightful for such a young pianist. You can add it to whatever accounts you have without fear of your interest cloying or its losing its freshness and imaginativeness.” Piano Classics “Chochieva is a Rachmaninoff specialist. The Russian master’s grandly pianistic sonorities and sweeping thematic inventions fit her superb articulation and musical sensibilities perfectly” www.southfloridaclassicalreview.com

AMIR KATZ has performed in the most distinguished halls in Europe, Asia and North America, such as the Théâtre du Philharmonie in Berlin and the Lincoln Center New York. Additionally, he has given concerts at numerous international music festivals. Katz has recorded various CDs for the Live Classics label, Oehms Classics, Cavi-music and Sony Classical.Châtelet in Paris, the Rudolfinum in Prague, the Tonhalle Zürich,

FROM THE CRITICS:

“Katz’s recital for the Miami International Piano Festival’s Discovery Series was a triumph of refined artistry and musical insight…Katz exhibited an impressive sense of artistic daring, unafraid to take the music in different directions than conventional artistic norms…freshly minted and exhilarating, a remarkable artistic achievement.” www.southfloridaclassicalreview.com “Whoever failed to attend missed one of the most outstanding recitals of this year…this is piano playing at its highest reaches” Leipziger Volkszeitung The movement was another display of the pianist’s technical ability, as the wave like arpeggiations seemed to flow effortlessly. The degree of clarity Katz was able to elicit from the piano as the work quietly ended in the subterranean register rounded off an enjoyable and illuminating recital” www.southfloridaclassicalreview.com

These two recitals continue Classical Sundays at Five at the Aventura venue. As part of the Aventura Cultural Series, the audience enjoys an intimate experience. A convivial reception follows. The Miami International Piano Festival’s Lecturer in Residence, Dr. Frank Cooper, proffers illuminating commentary for all!

Tickets are are $35, to learn more visit: www.aventuracenter.org or call 877-311-7469.

The Aventura Arts and Cultural Center is located at: 3385 NE 188th Street, Aventura, FL 33180