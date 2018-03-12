U. S. Army Golden Knights “fly” with Police Chief Pegues

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce recently had the opportunity to nominate two members to parachute out of an airplane with the U. S. Army Golden Knights, more formally known as the United States Army Parachute Team.

Aventura Police Chief Bryan Pegues was chosen from dozens of highly-qualified candidates to skydive with the U.S. Army Golden Knights from Homestead Air Force Base. “The professionalism and bravery of the Golden Knights team was impressive and it was one of the best experiences of my career. It was my honor to train and jump from a perfectly good airplane with these amazing men and women. The confidence that they instilled makes me want to do it all over again. Go Army!”.