Inspiring women of all ages to achieve personal and professional success is the creative force behind North Miami-based Ladies of Valor Empowerment. LOVE recently hosted a career-focused day of enrichment and motivation, called “LOVE Empowers,” in celebration of Women’s History Month. The annual event took place March 25 at the North Miami Public Library.

Alourdes Pierre, Founder and CEO of LOVE, said the fun-filled day of learning, inspiration, and dress for empowerment was a great success.

“Dozens of young women and girls were so clearly moved by the inspiring words of our guests panelists,” she said, including leading local businesswomen President of Miami Dade College North Campus Dr. Malou P. Harrisson; Former Miami-Dade County Corrections & Rehabilitation Director Marydell Guevara; and Co-Founder of the Boot Camp Program, Attorney & Owner of PSJ Law Group Patricia S. Joseph.

Numerous local elected officials also were in attendance to share insights with the

young women and family members in the audience, including Miami-Dade County Commissioner Chairman Jean Monestime, North Miami Mayor Smith Joseph, and North Miami Councilmembers Scott Galvin and Alix Deulme.

It was our hope and desire that everyone left this celebration with greater sense of confidence and readiness to start a new chapter in their professional lives — and I believed we succeeded in doing just that.”

The event also was billed as a “lingerie day,” as participants received complimentary foundation garments provided by program sponsor Smart & Sexy Brand. “After all, when women look good about who they are, they also feel good,” Pierre added.

For information, contact Founder & CEO of LOVE Alourdes Pierre at 786-463-5683.

LOVE – Ladies of Valor Empowerment: Ladies of Valor Empowerment is a 501(c)(3), is a non-profit organization committed to empowering and educating underprivileged women through professional development training and by equipping teenage girls one at time via mentorship intervention; the Youth of Valor Empowerment (YOVE); and the “Step It Up” program of LOVE, which serves underprivileged teenage girls, ages 14-18, in North Miami’s Haitian-American community, by instilling within them the confidence and integrity needed to become college bound and career focused, to develop their greatest potential, and to be ready to join the next generation of women leaders.