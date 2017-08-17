USA Sports Therapy is just what the doctor ordered at Williams Island

BY DAVID EPSTEIN

Beaming with excitement, the members of Williams Island Spa welcomed the addition of USA Sports Therapy. Lead by Dr. Matthew Cooper and Dr. Hal Krenkel, the physical therapy practice celebrated its official grand opening on Aug. 5.

“We are excited to be here improving the quality of your lives,” said Dr. Cooper. Initially, the plan is to schedule appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays, even though Dr. Cooper chimed in, “For a fee, I can be wherever you want me to be.” USA Sports prides itself on treating star athletes and active people. Dr. Cooper, well-rounded and educated – whom also loves to tell clients about his 1969 Cadillac convertible – says he is committed to “following your progress from A-Z.”

One of the many clients at the event, Sue Bermin, said, “I do classes like clockwork. That’s why I’m here – to see what USA Sports is all about.” It seemed everyone at the event was enamored by Dr. Cooper. Simply put by one attendee enjoying the buffet, “He is a nice man and a good doctor. I wish him great success.”

Dr. Cooper was a treating doctor at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games for Track and Field; at the 2008 USA Olympic Trials at Eugene, Ore., and at the 2013 World Track and Field Championships in Moscow. Presently, he is the team doctor for Northwestern High School Track team. Dr. Cooper also lectures for many local running clubs and treats many local competitive and amateur runners and triathletes.

Joining with Dr. Cooper is Dr. Hal Krenkel in offering their world-class services which include physical therapy, chiropractic, contemporary acupuncture, and the anti-aging program.

USA Sports is meeting a need in the community with their proven expertise. Active people often succumb to injuries. Also, those whom need shoulder, knee, and hip replacements can be helped here to alleviate their pain. Members happily expressed, “The staff is well trained and this great thing.”

The doctor’s keys to success are “Do your best” and “Show up on time.” Cooper brings a doctorate and experience from his practice on Park Avenue in New York City, digestive enzyme therapy, and extensive sports injury to the active community.

“Healthy enzymes improve energy, sleep, growth, and repair of the body,” said Dr. Cooper. “They exist in every chemical equation of the body and help relieve acute pain — leading to everyday well being.”

Dr. Cooper continued, “It’s important people understand that they have access to cutting edge therapy for pain treatment and prevention.” Clients will realize hope for better health, lose weight, and increase energy.

The facility offers a state of the art area for physical therapy. And with one table designed specifically for adjustments, and complicated conditions such as spinal concerns are addressed with great care.

The features include electrical stimulation and ultrasounds, in-network with Medicare and Blue Cross, and a free consultation. Clients say USA Sports’ hallmark is its highly qualified therapists and prompt service – as is the practice accepting various forms of insurance. Furthermore, the facility is clean, modern, and offers ample parking.

“USA Sports is the icing on the cake and exactly what the island needed.” Bermin added, “It helps that the team here loves what they do while improving people’s lives.”

This is USA Sports Therapy’s seventh office. Current locations include: Aventura, The Miami Beach JCC, Fisher Island, The Faena Hotel, Anatomy at 1220, the JCC in Aventura, and now Williams Island.

For summer hours of operation and other information, visit USASportsTherapy.com. Call 305-935-9599 for an appointment.