MPS Credit Union has created a touching home-made video highlighting the many connections they have with the communities they serve. One look and its abundantly clear their in-house “Community Connection Team” of caring employees is doing some amazing work around town. MPSCU has branches in Pinecrest, Doral, and Miami Gardens.

In fact, the video has been entered into a “Love My Credit Union Campaign,” a national charitable contest in which the winning credit union gets a chunk of money to go toward the charity of their choice. MPSCU has chosen to donate to the American Cancer Society — that is, if their home-made video gets enough views and votes to win!

Readers are invited to take a moment to watch the video and to share it with their friends and family members, if so inclined. The more votes they get the better their chance of winning. Plus, each time you vote, you’re entered into a drawing to win $500 for the charity of your choice – and you get $500 for yourself. So, view, vote, win at www.tinyurl.com/VoteMPS.