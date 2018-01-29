Winter/Spring Trips & Tours

Registration is now open for the Trips & Tours program. Participants accompany a group of active adults on a day trip to local attractions.

The upcoming schedule includes a trip to:

▪ Bayside Marketplace in Miami for a guided narrated boat tour of Biscayne Bay, Star Island, South Beach, Millionaire Row, Flagler Monument, Fisher Island, Bayside, and the Miami Skyline on Wednesday, February 21st

▪ Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach for lunch and tour of the beautiful museum and its gardens on Tuesday, March 20th

▪ Joe’s Stone Crab in South Beach for lunch followed by a visit to the Jewish Museum of Florida at your own pleasure on Tuesday, April 24th

▪ The Broward Center for The Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale for “Jersey Boys”, the true story of how four blue collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history on Wednesday, May 16th

▪ Actors’ Playhouse in Coral Gables for a presentation of Million Doller Quartet on Sunday, June 3rd

Tours typically include round-trip fare aboard a comfortable coach bus, entrance and/or show fees, and the services of a seasoned tour leader. Residents can exclusively register online at cityofaventura.com/ors, the City’s Online Registration System (ORS), and both residents and non-residents may register at any of the following facilities: Community Recreation Center, 3375 NE 188 St.; Founders Park, 3105 NE 190 St.; and Waterways Park, 3301 NE 213 St. New registrations are accepted in person only.

Movie Night

The City of Aventura is pleased to announce the upcoming Movie Night, a free, family-friendly, outdoor movie screening at Founders Park on Saturday, March 3rd, featuring the highly acclaimed film “Ferdinand”. Founders Park is located at 3105 NE 190 St. The park will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7 p.m.

Enjoy a beautiful South Florida spring evening and bring blankets and/or lawn chairs for seating. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Please remember that alcoholic beverages and pets are not permitted in the park. Free parking will be available at the Aventura Government Center Parking Garage just west of Founders Park. Moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early to park and get settled in prior to show time.

“Ferdinand” tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.

Bike Ride with Aventura Police

The City of Aventura and the Aventura Police Department will be hosting Ride with the Aventura Police, a bike safety and ride event to promote safe cycling practices on Sunday, February 25th at 9:00 a.m. at Founders Park located at 3105 NE 190 St.

Various bike safety presentations will be provided and a limited number of helmets, bicycle lights and bike water bottles will be distributed before the bike ride starts. Participants will have an opportunity to ask the police questions about bike safety, get helmets fitted, learn about basic bike maintenance, join a bike rodeo, enter to win prizes, and speak with representatives of Aventura B-Cycle, the City’s bike share system.

The bike ride starts at 10 a.m. where members of the Aventura Police Department will escort the community along a safe bike ride within Aventura. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bikes for the ride. Riders should be able to demonstrate the ability to ride a bike safely on the road.

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com.