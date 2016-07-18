This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If you haven’t already heard all the rave reviews about La Parisienne Bakery in North Miami Beach, or read about master artisan baker Embarek “Ali” Alibey’s special talent for combining authenticity with quality and tradition, one of the best kept secret recipes for success is about to be deliciously revealed.

Personally witnessing the rise of La Parisienne is a must for anyone who would like to turn an ordinary visit to a bakery into an extraordinary destination experience where you can actually see authentic French gourmet bread being baked through exhibition windows, producing a mesmer-izing display of artisanal varieties complemented by a tantalizing array of French pastries and rich, flavorful coffees.

Rave reviews are already pouring in. La Parisienne recently won the grand prize for the best ba-guette, best traditional baguette, and best specialty bread in Miami organized by “French Morn-ing”, an online French culture magazine. And it was named the Best 2016 Bakery in Miami by the Miami New Times just last week.

So now it’s time for you to see and taste for yourself how Paris-born Alibey painstakingly cre-ates award worthy golden-brown baguettes with a soft, fluffy texture and slight outer crunch. He has arrived at this after an elite formative career among France’s best gourmet chefts.

He trained at the acclaimed Ecole de Boulangerie and Patisserie de Paris and later worked with the winner of France’s prestigious MOF (Meilleur Ouvrier de France) Baker of the year competition Jean-Yvees Guignard as well as master baker Michel Moisan. He relocated to the Miami area six years ago, diligently pursuing his entrepreneurial dream to open La Parisienne Bakery.

If you’ve always wanted to travel to Paris and discover a quaint bakery with a friendly, intimate setting, tucked away from loud crowds, you’ll be delighted to discover La Parisienne just west of the busy intersection at Biscayne Boulevard and 151st Street. La Parisienne is at 1909 Northeast 154th Street, a block east of West Dixie Highway.

Demonstrating his dedication to baking traditions learned in France, Alibey’s breads are shaped by hand and undergo a process that may go up to 72 hours. He explains, “This yields a unique taste, flavor and texture. No preservatives or chemicals are ever added.” The magic is all about leaven, long fermentations, an artisan flour grinder that grinds fresh organic flour to make an organic healthy bread without any added chemicals. It is 100 percent natural. And the clients can see the organic wheat berries transformed into flour while they are feasting on breakfast or lunch gourmet treats through large glass window that show all his work areas.

If you’ve ever shopped at fine markets or dined at exclusive hotels and the best restaurants that serve La Parisienne breads, now you can go directly to La Parisienne Bakery any time and savor the vast selection of favorite varieties. One of the must try specialty pastries is dough wrapped “beaujolais” filled with walnuts and raisins. Of course, this simply must be accompanied by es-presso, cappuccino or your blend of choice brewed by a La Parisienne barista.

If you still haven’t been impressed by La Parisienne Bakery’s on the rise success, bear witness to the heartfelt accolades Alibey has earned from loyal customers and esteemed colleagues: “it is the feelings and passion that my friend Ali has that allow him to create breads like only other bakers might dream of.” “He has managed to rediscover the flavor and authenticity of great bread. Ali’s bread is in the image of its maker: simply the best!”

For more information about La Parisienne Bakery in North Miami Beach, 1909 Northeast 154th Street, call: 305- 948-9979 or visit www.laparisiennebakery.com