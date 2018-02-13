The City of Aventura releases the winter and spring schedule for its popular Yoga at Founders Park program. Complimentary yoga classes will be offered at Founders Park every Friday at 9 a.m. through April 27th, with the exception of January 12th and April 20th. The schedule is subject to change.

Registration is not required, and classes are open to everyone of all levels. Residents are encouraged to obtain a park ID prior to attending class in order to expedite access to the park. Non-residents will be required to pay the park entrance fee ($5 per adult and $3 per child under the age of 18, as long as they are accompanied by an adult) upon arrival to Founders Park and Waterways Park. All first time visitors will be required to fill out a waiver of liability upon entering the park for class.

Yoga mats will be provided for convenience and if necessary, but students may bring their own mat, a small towel and water. Please plan to be in class for approximately one hour.

Founders Park is located at 3105 NE 190 Street.

For more information please visit cityofaventura.com, or contact Founders Park at 305-466-0183.