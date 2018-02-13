Yoga at Founders ParkSleepover at Frost Museum of Science promises “Overnight Adventures”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science will introduce the first sleepover for guests at its new location in the heart of Downtown Miami on Feb. 9 under the title, “Overnight Adventures.”

Frost Community Programs Manager Daniel Mannina said the event is inspired by similar programming by other science centers around the world and from the “overwhelming positive feedback“ received from their famous laser show, Laser Fridays.

“We look to them for inspiration while at the same time ensuring that our efforts would be 100 percent unique to both Miami’s diverse culture and the museum itself,” he said. “Guests were remarking on how much they loved the programming and asked to expand it to the whole museum; hence, our ‘Overnight Adventures‘ program.”

The program will feature science–related events including fire and ice demonstrations, a planetarium show, rooftop stargazing (weather permitting), dinner and sleepover under the museum’s massive aquarium oculus window. The fun continues the next day with breakfast and a complimentary voucher to return to the museum during regular hours.

Mannina said five more sleepovers are already scheduled for the spring, with a possible expansion in the fall.

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is located at 1101 Biscayne Blvd. Tickets cost $80. Participants should bring a pillow, sleeping bag and comfortable clothing. For more information, visit https://www.frostscience.org/overnights/