This past Tuesday, marked the 15th yohrtzeit of the legendary South Florida rabbi, Dovid Bryn zt’l. Mostly known for his unending acts of kindness and genuine love for every human being, he is truly missed by all who knew him.

Some rabbis are known for their gigantic shuls, but Rabbi Bryn had a much bigger Shul, one not bound by walls. His shul was in the flea markets. His Shul was at the Macabbee games, in the soccer fields of the JCC. His Shul was in our homes, Sunday afternoon in peoples living room with a pair of Teffillin and a group of teenagers. His Shul was in the community’s hearts.

In honor of his Yohrtzeit, Chabad Chayil, the organization he founded, hosted a special tribute farbrengen, where his friends and family got together to say L’Chaim, reminisce the good times shared together and most importantly see how we can emulate this great Chosid & Tzadik..

Rabbi Bryn was a Shliach of the Lubavitcher Rebbe whose life was cut tragically short at age 40 by Marfan syndrome, a condition that affects the body’s connective tissue. For over a quarter of a century, he courageously battled the fatal disease that decimated his heart, yet managed to minister to, counsel and save tens of thousands.

Reb Dovid loved his people, loved his religion and Torah and loved G-d. He had so much love that his body could not hold it. He was born with an abundance of love. He was always of uplifting spirit. And it was obvious to those that study the human body, that Dovid’s had difficulty containing his love. His heart, filled with love and care for all, was always bursting. He knew it and we knew it. Some might be troubled by the precariousness of constantly living on the edge of existence, but Dovid’s overflowing care for others left no room for worry for his own well-being.

If he could breathe, then he would talk to others about G-d’s good, the beauty of a Mitzva, or life’s bright spots. If he could walk, then he would go to share life with others and show positive perspective as it should be seen. If he could drink, then he would toast L’Chaim to all things positive and constructive. If he could sing, then he would. If he could do, then he did. He showed strength not owned by men who appear stronger. He showed love that is only written about. He lived a full life of treating others as one would treat themselves. He did and lived 120 years of good in a third of the time.

