Young Stars’ rehearsal rocks the house!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was an amazing day of high energy, laughter and camaraderie, but most of all, amazing music!

Young Stars to be featured in the 8th annual Aventura Mall YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center and AT&T gathered at the home of Mason Pace, bandleader for the Mason Pace Band and a Young Star himself. Ready for rehearsal with music conductor Moises Herrera and creative director Ran Oz were: Sivan Ben-David, 15; CJ Fam, 18; Angie Green, 13 (yes, she’s of America’s Got Talent fame!) ; Emily Taylor Kaufman, 13; Mason Pace, 16; Taylor Sawyer, 13; Cameron Wheeler, 17 and Wesley Wray, 13. Cassie Ortiz, 16, was performing in New York that day…. just a hint of how very talented all the young singers are!

To have the singers warm up their voices, Ran Oz started a jam session with the band…and you would have thought you were in a theatre—it was just that good. Mason and his band, composed of Mason singing and on the guitar, lead guitarist Jacob Elalouf, bassist Cameron Martel and drummer Steven Salguero, along with Moises Herrera who wrote original scores for all the songs, rehearsed with each Young Star, the first of many rehearsals for the Sunday, Nov. 12th show at the beautiful Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. This year’s theme is “Young Stars Sing the Decades” and they will perform music from the 30s through the 90s, sure to delight the entire audience.

Sponsorships are still available and tickets are $25 for Mezzanine and $50 for VIP seating. Purchase tickets at aventuracenter.org or box office 877.311.7469.

For more information about this signature event of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce, contact 305.932.5334 or aventuramarketingcouncil.com.