Junior Naturalist Davis Lubetsky shatters his $5,000 goal; raises $7,361 for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center through Miami Marathon.

Davis Lubetsky, Junior Naturalist to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, ran in the Miami Marathon on behalf of ocean health and education . Davis was the youngest person to finish the 2017 Miami Marathon.

On January 29, 2017 at the Miami Marathon, Miami Country Day middle school student Davis Lubetsky ran to raise money and awareness for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center (MSDBNC). Davis shattered his goal of $5,000 by raising $7,361. He plans to present a check to the MSDBNC on January 28, 2017. As Key Biscayne’s only environmental, family-friendly non-for-profit organization, the MSDBNC is dedicated to educating the world about the vast, fragile shorelines that bring life, tourism and beauty to Miami. A star ambassador of the MSDBNC, Davis is sharing his passion for the world’s oceans with his Miami community. If you’re interested in reading more of Davis’ selfless cause towards ocean education, please look at his crowdrise page at https://www.crowdrise.com/daviss-bar-mitzvah-project/fundraiser/davislubetsky .

On the meaningful work done at the MSDBNC, Davis said, “I have always been passionate about the world’s oceans and the important role they play in maintaining the balance of the ecosystem. I have spent many hours at the Biscayne Nature Center, on Key Biscayne, studying the effect our oceans have on our world. I have served as an ambassador for the BNC for the past few years because I know their work is preserving our world for generations to come.”

About Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, Inc.: MSDBNC is a non-for-profit organization dedicated to environmental education and the encouragement of greater citizen participation in the protection of our natural environment. For questions, contact Director, Theodora Long by phone at 305-361-6767 x 111 or email info@biscaynenaturecenter.org