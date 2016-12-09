History has left us many important strategic lessons. A lesson that is still relevant today can be gleaned from the Battle of Little Bighorn or Custer’s last stand. General Custer was advised to scout ahead, determine the size of the opposition and wait for reinforcements.

Unfortunately, he decided to begin immediately and he and his men were wiped out in an hour. This battle was such a huge disaster that it has been analyzed and discussed for decades in an attempt to avoid a repetition and to understand what caused Custer’s defeat and downfall.

Historians and military experts can offer many explanations of the dynamics involved. Psychologically, Custer’s sin could be considered the sin of arrogance. He denied himself vital, life-saving information that would have changed the outcome of his battle strategy and saved many lives. He failed to have his scouts do any advance information gathering because he didn’t think he needed it. He was ignorant of the size and skill of his opposition and how that would impact his efforts.

To succeed in your personal life and in the business world develop a better strategy than that of General Custer. Don’t let Custer’s mistakes cause your own defeat at home or in the workplace. Never become so arrogant that you do not pay attention to the size and strength of the personal opposition you are facing or the scope of the opposition of your coworkers and managers.

Believe, accept and trust the fact that knowledge is power. Never neglect the information gathering process. Don’t let yourself get in a position where you are out-flanked and out-maneuvered.

Choose your battles wisely and well. Recognize the importance of reinforcements and solicit their help if necessary before you engage in your battle. Be prepared with several options. Have a plan and a backup plan. If plan A looks like it is not going well, immediately switch to plan B. Avoid Custer’s mistakes. Don’t make this your own last stand.

