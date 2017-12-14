ZARA and Topshop open at Aventura Mall

Florida’s first Topshop Topman and a two-level Zara recently opened in Aventura Mall’s new three-level expansion wing, drawing crowds of eager shoppers.

International fashion sensation, ZARA, made its highly-anticipated return to Aventura Mall with the opening of a new, two-level 34,000 square-foot store. The store features the brand’s latest global concept and its newest Woman, Basic, TRF, Kids and Man collections.

The essence of the new Zara store can be summed up in four words: beauty, clarity, functionality and sustainability. A sleek white surface spans the ceiling and walls so that the limits within the store are no longer defined. The space invites customers to enjoy the experience of feeling, touching, observing and interacting with the merchandise.

Across the way, global fashion retailers, Topshop and Topman, have opened a two-level, 18,000+ square-foot store inside Aventura Mall’s new expansion wing, the first standalone in Florida. Topshop is featured on the second floor and Topman on the first.

Topshop’s trend-led clothing and accessories are offered alongside globally recognisable activewear brand Ivy Park; an exclusive partnership between Topshop and Beyoncé, Quay, House of CB and Freedom Jewellery. Topman carries leisurewear, denim in various fits and washes, and a sophisticated range of suits and smart wear.

Topshop’s Aventura Mall location also debuted an exclusive partnership between Topshop and Kylie Jenner. Through December 20, the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up enables visitors to shop the sell-out product in a physical environment for the first time.

Additional retailers and restaurants will open inside the new expansion wing in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit www.aventuramall.com.