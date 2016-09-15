Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is preparing to host the 30th annual Halloween Sundowner, one of Miami’s most iconic events attracting 1,000 guests, each Halloween.

The all-inclusive party takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 p.m. to midnight, and benefits the continued preservation of Vizcaya, a National Historic Landmark. The event will be emceed by NBC 6’s Roxy Vargas.

In celebration of the estate’s history, this year’s event will feature a Prohibition theme where guests will be able to experience the 1920s through spooky yet glamorous décor and lively entertainment. Guests are welcome to dress for the theme or wear the costume of their choice and enter to win fabulous prizes in the following categories: Best Male Costume, Best Female Costume, and Best Group Costume.

The Halloween extravaganza will feature five full open bars by Bacardi, including specialty themed drinks. The bars will be further supplemented by Martini Rossi and Wynwood Brewing Company. Zico will provide coconut water and a special non-alcoholic cocktail and Redbull’s street team will be on-hand to hand out energy drinks and keep the party going.

Guests will be treated to delicious treats by Crepe Maker, Creative Tastes Catering & Event Production, Aaron’s Catering, Parties by Pat, Fancy Fiesta, PSC Events, Shiraz Events, Catering by Lovables, and KC Healthy Cooking.

Live entertainment with music by a live band, DJ A Train, and the UM Frost School of Music with performances by Florida Ukulele Network, Party Animal Productions, Siren’s Dance Collective and Cheeky Belly Dancers.

On the Spot Photo Magnets will host a photo booth and produce courtesy photo magnets for guests on-site. Additional sponsors of this popular event include Yelp, Edible South Florida, Creative Creative, Aver Productions, JCJ Memories, Glam Squad and Tracey Ann Jarrett Photography.

General admission tickets are $165 ($140 for Vizcaya Members) and $110 for Groups of 10 or more. Group discounts are exclusive of VIP tickets and all tickets must be purchased in one order for the discount to apply automatically.

VIP tickets are $250 and include all general admission benefits as well as exclusive access to a VIP area located in the courtyard of the Main House, featuring VIP bars with drinks and a catered buffet as well as an air-conditioned lounge.

Tickets are all inclusive. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Proof of age required at entry. This is a rain or shine event and no refunds will be available. Tickets can be purchased online at www.VizcayaHalloween.org. For questions, send email to events@vizcaya.org. For more information, visit www.vizcaya.org.