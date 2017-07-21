Total hip replacement: Does the surgical approach matter?

Each day in the office, I field this question from my patients. How much does the surgical approach for hip replacement matter? What is the true advantage of the minimally invasive anterior approach?

The approach is not a new technique. It was described by both Dr. Carl Hueter and Dr. Marius Smith-Peterson in the late 1800s and early 1900s. It was popularized for its utility for hip replacement in the 1980s.

Until recently, most hip replacements were performed through either the posterior (back) or lateral (side) approaches to the hip.

Orthopedics has seen a rapid growth in popularity of the anterior approach over that last 10 years. The enthusiasm has been fueled by a desire to improve outcomes and speed recovery for total hip replacements.

I will describe the risks and benefits of the anterior approach, and discuss why I have chosen the minimally invasive anterior approach for my patients.

The hip joint is a deep structure encapsulated by muscles and ligaments as well as important nerves and blood vessels to the leg. When the hip is accessed via the posterior or lateral approaches, important muscles need to be removed from the bone and repaired at the end of the surgery.

The difference with the anterior approach is that there is no need to detach and repair muscles. The anterior approach is a more elegant approach to the hip which exploits a working space (inter-nervous plane) between muscles. Therefore, no muscle repair is necessary after the hip replacement.

The potential benefits of the surgical approach have been studied extensively. Research has shown a potential benefit in the early post-operative period (one to two months) for factors including pain control, rehabilitation, no need for dislocation precautions and faster return to walking without aids (cane/walker). This is balanced by an increase in surgical complications such as fracture or implant subsidence in large studies.

The posterior and lateral approaches offer a wider exposure which limits the rate of similar intra-operative complications. With proper training and experience, orthopaedic surgeons have been able to reap the benefits of the minimally invasive approach while working to prevent complications.

One thing is clear, a well-positioned total hip replacement (regardless of the approach) can offer many years of pain relief and functional improvements for patients with degenerative hip disease. New advancements in surgical technique, rapid recovery programs and multi-modal pain regimens have advanced the state of the art for hip replacements.

Surgeons trained on other approaches dispute the benefits of the anterior approach. Speak with your surgeon about their surgical technique and rehabilitation programs.

