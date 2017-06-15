Dr. Rivera embodies pioneering spirit as Florida Department of Health Administrator

Dr. Lillian Rivera is the Florida Department of Health’s Administrator for Miami-Dade County, overseeing all the public health programs that keep residents and visitors alike safe from disease. (See more on Florida Department of Health.)

Among her many achievements, Dr. Rivera is the first female, first Hispanic, and first nurse to lead a county health department in the State of Florida.

The same firsts apply to her tenure as Deputy State Health Officer with the Florida Department of Health in Tallahassee. Her previous responsibilities included supervision of 67 county health departments and the implementation of the performance excellence model within the State Department of Health, which maintain health institutions in accord with proper clinical procedures.

Dr. Rivera earned a Masters in Nursing degree from the University of Puerto Rico, and holds a PhD in Health Administration. Apart from her formal degrees, she received an honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters in Behavioral Sciences for her philanthropic contributions to society. Dr. Rivera supplemented her education and received a certification as a Health Care Risk Manager.

In recognition of her great leadership and unwavering commitment to overseeing public health, Dr. Rivera received the 2016 Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s Healthcare Hero Award in the Healthcare Professional category.

The Department of Health in Miami-Dade County also recently announced it again received the Governor’s Sterling Sustained Excellence Award, as one of four state organizations to be honored by Governor Rick Scott and the Florida Sterling Council (learn more).

Prior to her seat as Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Rivera served as Executive Community Health Nursing Director for the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County, Director of Nursing at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, as well as Nursing Director for the Department of Health in Puerto Rico. During the Zika outbreak, it was her management that helped subdued the risk of contracting the disease.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County may be reached by calling 305-324-2400 or visiting http://miamidade.floridahealth.gov/index.html.