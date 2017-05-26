The 10th annual Coral Gables Restaurant Week (CGRW) presented by Don Julio tequila is back June 5-25 featuring the best of Coral Gables cuisine and exciting events.

The three-week culinary adventure kicks off on Thursday, June 1 with Taste of the Gables, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Coral Gables Museum, where local foodies will enjoy tasty bites by local Gables restaurants, cocktails by Don Julio tequila and Ketel One vodka, live entertainment and a VIP lounge area.

At the end of the night, the 2017 Best Taste of the Gables winning dish will be determined by a blind tasting selected by judges Carla Torres of Ocean Drive Magazine, Olee Fowler of “Eater Miami” and Kiko Suarez of NBC’s Que Rico Con Kiko.

Taste of the Gables is a 21-plus event. Tickets are $45 for general admission and $65 for VIP, and are available online at www.coralgablesrestaurantweek.com.

Coral Gables Restaurant Week offers top-quality dining from Coral Gables’ finest restaurants with three-course prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus. Participants this year include local favorites Cibo Wine Bar, Divino Ceviche, Red Koi Thai & Sushi Lounge, and first timers Copper29 Bar and House Kitchen & Bar, among many others.

“This year marks a special milestone for Coral Gables Restaurant Week, celebrating 10 years of great Coral Gables dining,” said Taciana Amador, executive director of the Business Improvement District of Coral Gables (BID). “We are looking forward to three weeks of culinary experiences and hope all members of our community get a chance to taste their way through our City Beautiful.”

Reservations for Coral Gables Restaurant Week are encouraged. Visit www.coralgablesrestaurantweek.com to view the menus and for more information. For more information about the BID and a directory, visit www.ShopCoralGables.com.