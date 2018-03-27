120 take part in Miami edition of Vital Voices mentoring walk

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

One hundred twenty women, totaling 60 mentoring couples, participated in the recent Miami edition of the Vital Voices mentoring walk.

The event attracted women from diverse backgrounds such as: Teresa Costantini, Argentine filmmaker; Danie Gomez Ortigoza, Mexican blogger-journalist; Cheryl Mc.Dowell, vice president of Finance & Business Operations at Oracle Corporation; Maria Elena Amado, practice administrator at Fertility & IVF Center of Miami; Maria Mas Blet, vice president at Wells Fargo; Zoel, artist, and Marcela Garcia Bonini, plastic artist, as well as others.

Ten high school seniors participated, along with a 14-year-old girl, named Azul, who was mentored by Debra Pogorolesky, co-founder of Bridges Unite.

With the World Economic Forum’s 2017 Global Gender Gap Report findings indicating that gender parity is more than 200 years away, there has never been a more important time to keep motivated and #PressforProgress, Vital Voices’ hashtag. And with global activism for women’s equality fuelled by movements like #MeToo, #TimesUp and more, there is a strong global momentum striving for gender equality.

Events that encourage female empowerment are crucial in cities such as Miami, where gender inequality continues to dominate the workplace. According to a 2016 study conducted by Miami-Dade County, women only make 87 cents to every dollar a man earns, and in male-dominated professions that can lead to higher rates of female exclusion as positions increase. At a global level, only 19 percent of company board members are women, while less than 5 percent are CEOs. This makes female-led mentorship programs paramount to the professional success of women.