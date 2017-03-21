This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The Elmir Group and Cervera Real Estate hosted a brokers open house to reveal the completion of a two-story, single family home located at 1641 S. Bayshore Drive in the heart of Coconut Grove. Guests gathered in the 9,165-square-foot residence for a tour followed by lunch catered by Glass & Vine.
The residence offers six bedrooms, six full baths and two partial baths, library/office space, family room, and Florida room. Features include 24-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling impact windows, and marble and wood flooring throughout. An elevator gives residents direct access from the six-car garage to the common areas or the master bedroom. A heated infinity pool and a summer kitchen with a built-in grill complete the 30,375-square-foot lot. The home was built by Terra Developers LLC. Edgar Kamal is the architect of record.
The Elmir Group is a highly awarded group of professionals that specializes in listing and selling high-end residential luxurious real estate within South Florida’s captivating southeastern tip. The Elmir Group is a well-diversified team with extensive backgrounds in real estate, finance, engineering, business development, and marketing. Since their inception in 2010, they have sold over $250 million of real estate within the Brickell, Biscayne Bay, Key Biscayne, Design District, Midtown, Coconut Grove, and Coral Gables areas
