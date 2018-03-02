17th Annual Day of Caring Breast Cancer Awareness Event Set for April 14th

The 17th annual Day of Caring Breast Cancer Awareness event celebrating the lives of women battling breast cancer will be held on Saturday, April 14th at the Hotel InterContinental in downtown Miami.

All-day educational sessions will offer the latest information on breast cancer treatment, along with current information on maintaining a healthier lifestyle and empowerment for those affected by breast cancer and related conditions.

“This extraordinary event is designed to educate, empower and give hope to those affected by breast cancer,” said Doreen Ruggiero, co-chair of this year’s event. “Those who attend will leave feeling inspired and invigorated.”

Former Olympian Novlene Williams-Mills, who captured Bronze Medals in the woman’s 4 x 400 meter relays in the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympics, four World Championship Silver Medals and a Bronze Medal, will highlight this year’s theme of “Pink Power” as the guest speaker at this year’s Day of Caring.

In June 2012, while preparing for the 2012 London Olympics, Williams-Mills was diagnosed with breast cancer. A few days later she won the Jamaican National Championship and was on her way to London. She again won a Bronze Medal in the 4 x 400 meter relays at the Olympics and three days later she was in surgery removing a lump in her breast. She then had a double mastectomy with reconstructive surgery.

“We’re thrilled to have Novlene as our guest speaker,” said Vivien Knight, co-chair. “She continues to succeed as a world class athlete and is an inspiration to breast cancer survivors to find the courage to continue to follow their dreams.”

Medical professionals will host morning seminars on survivor stress management, reconstructive surgery, preventive nutrition, and alternative treatments, as well as a discussion on the psychological after-effects of breast cancer.

Immediately following lunch, an exciting “Models of Hope Fashion Show,” will feature the not so typical runway models, but rather men and women who are survivors of breast cancer.

NBC 6’s Emmy Award Winning Weekend Morning Anchor and Host of “6 in the Mix” Roxanne Vargas will serve as emcee/mistress of ceremonies for the Models of Hope Fashion Show.

The Premier Presenting Sponsor of this year’s Day of Caring for Breast Cancer Awareness is Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.

Registration and continental breakfast at the Hotel InterContinental Miami starts at 8:00 a.m. and events run until 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $65, ($70 after March 15) and donations are tax deductible and CEU credits are available. For more information or to register online, visit www.dayofcaringsfl.org.