New, like the Genesis brand, the G90 is a mid-size sedan that succeeds in bringing a luxurious experience at a lower cost than many luxury competitors.

The 2017 Genesis G90 also brings attractive athletic looks and a hearty list of standard features. On the ground, the G90 Genesis remains grounded and refined.

Because the G90 has so many standard features, Genesis opted out of providing several trims. Instead, they invite you to choose from two engine options, all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive. For the engine, you can choose from the standard new 3.3-liter, direct-injected, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine or the 5.0-liter, direct-injected V-8 engine. The standard engine packs 365 hp and 376 pound-feet of torque while the V-8 kicks it up a notch with 420 hp and 383 pound-feet of torque.

As for the standard features, they include some of the following: a 17-speaker Lexicon audio system, sunroof, 360-degree-view parking camera, HD navigation with DIS multimedia control, power-operated trunk, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power seats, self-latching doors, self-leveling suspension, adaptive dampers, self-leveling directionally adaptive headlights, a inductive smartphone charging, a head-up display, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross- traffic alert, automated emergency braking, a power-adjustable steering column, three-zone automatic climate control.

Another cool feature of the G90 are the controls that allow the driver or the right rear passenger to scoot the front passenger seat forward for more legroom. However, the G90 is very spacious for both front and back passengers as it is. In fact, it’s very clear that the designers at Genesis had put comfort as a main priority in the G90. Seats are comfortable and supportive and there is plenty of leg and elbow room to go around. This is not to say that Genesis’ focus on comfort caused the G90 to be lacking in style.

Inside you’ll find beautifully stitched leather with soft soft-touch surfaces, wood and metallic accents which come together to create a beautiful yet simple look. Its dashboard is covered in controls but these are easily reached and decipherable from the driver’s seat.

Genesis also wanted to ensure that the G90 cancelled out as much noise as possible. This is thanks to the G90’s sound absorbing wheels and acoustically laminated windows. Even at 70 mph, outside noise is nearly inaudible. As for the G90’s exterior, Genesis refers to its look as “Athletic Elegance,” and it does a pretty good job at summing up the G90’s aesthetic. It is a fairly regal looking sedan with a wide, commanding stance. Its hood is crowned with the brand’s new chrome crest grille.

Genesis set out to make a comfortable luxury mid-size sedan — the new G90 is the product of their successful efforts. With an impressive list of standard features, attractive interior and “Athletic Elegance,” the 2017 Genesis G90 has a lot to offer. For those considering a mid-size sedan that provides an elegant experience, the 2017 Genesis G90 is worth a look, even amongst a sea of luxury competitors.

The MSRP for the 2017 Genesis G90 starts at $68,100.