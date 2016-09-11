2017 Hyundai Santa Fe LTD: crossover SUV with a lot to offer

The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe has a long list of attractive features.

Not only is it easy on the eyes, but it is also comfortable, powerful and boasts a long list of standard features. It is no wonder that Santa Fe owners and professional reviewers alike give it praise. For the 2017 model year, Hyundai has added a few new features such as a standard seven-inch touchscreen even for the base trim as well as a refreshed interior.

What attracts many to the Santa Fe is that you get a lot of bang for your buck. With its long list of standard technology features, modern styling and great performance, the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe really gives you your money’s worth. The standard features in the LTD trim we test drove include: panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, proximity key with push button start, rearview camera, blind spot detection monitoring, leather seating, Bluetooth capability, Hyundai Blue Link Connected Car System, hands-free smart liftgate with automatic open, heated and ventilated front seats, seven-passenger seating with front row captain’s chairs, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and America’s best warranty — another feature Santa Fe owners rave about.

Other than its plethora of great standard features, the 2017 Santa Fe also touts great performance. The 2017 Santa Fe is available in either all-wheel or front-wheel drive; the model we test drove had the FWD.

The Santa Fe comes fitted with one of the most powerful engines for its class — a 3.3L Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) V6 engine with 290 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque. This powerful engine gives the Santa Fe excellent and fast acceleration especially for the FWD which, carries less weight than the AWD option. As for fuel economy, the Santa Fe has received an EPA estimate of 17 mpg in the city and 23 on the highway, which are average numbers for a crossover SUV.

Also worth noting are the Santa Fe’s attractive interior and exterior both of which received a minor facelift for this year. Outside, you’ll find Hyundai’s signature swooping lines and a cohesive look and paint job down to its bumpers. The alloy wheels and roof rails give the Santa Fe a bit of a sportier feel. Inside the Santa Fe is a roomy, contemporary interior with a third row which, is best suited for kids.

Behind the wheel, the Santa Fe provides great visibility through its panoramic windshield and a supportive seat with its captain’s chair. The control panel is simple and easy to navigate, even while keeping your eyes on the road.

The 2017 Santa Fe comes loaded with great features such as America’s best warranty, styling, and an attractive price tag. Despite having all this to offer, the Hyundai did not skimp on any one aspect of the Santa Fe, also providing a responsive and relatively quiet ride as well as seating for up to seven passengers. For a well-rounded crossover SUV at a great price, the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe should be at the top of your list.

The MSRP for the 2017 Santa Fe LTD ULT FWD starts at $39,400.