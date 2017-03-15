Youth tennis players, ages 8–12, are invited to register for the 2017 Miami Junior Tennis Cup.

The prestigious youth tennis tournament is an opportunity for intermediate and advance level players living in Miami-Dade to realize their dream to play at the world-famous “Miami Open” professional tennis tournament at the Crandon Park Tennis Center on Key Biscayne.

The first two rounds will be played Mar. 18-19 at the Tamiami Park Tennis Center, 11201 SW 24 St. The winners of the first round qualifiers will go on to compete in the semifinals and finals, Apr. 1-2, at the Miami Open.

Registration is underway through Mar. 16 at PlayMiami.org. Entry fee is $48.88 per player. For more information, contact Chris Evans at 850-384-9033 or ChrisEv@MiamiDade.gov.

The Miami Junior Tennis Cup is sponsored by the Youth Sports Championship Series, an initiative created by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez that aims to increase participation in youth athletics for kids ages 14 and under. The event is presented in partnership with the USTA-Florida, Penn, Miami-Dade County Parks, and the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade.

Everyone who participates in the first-round qualifiers will receive a Miami Junior Tennis Cup T-shirt, compliments of USTA FL. Penn will provide tennis balls for the tournament.