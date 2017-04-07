More than 3,300 teachers, students, parents and community supporters joined Miami-Dade Schools superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho to run and walk in support of education at the annual Superintendent’s 5K Challenge run in Downtown Miami’s Museum Park.

The male runner with the fastest time was Leonardo Canete with a winning time of 18:33. The female winner was Lina Adjouadi who ran the five-kilometer course in 19:58.

“Our community continually demonstrates its support of public education,” Carvalho said. “Once again, South Florida has come together to reinforce its commitment to our teachers and students and the great work done every day in Miami-Dade County Public Schools.”

The Superintendent’s Challenge 5K Run/Walk is hosted jointly with the Foundation for New Education Initiatives and was created to promote health and wellness in schools and community.