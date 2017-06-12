Abundant Love Project: Changing, saving lives with a healing activity

The Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship is the world’s premier tournament for junior players, and has consistently attracted the top junior tennis talent from around the world.

The Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship has announced Badia Spices as its presenting sponsor for the 56th annual tournament taking place Dec. 10-19 at the Biltmore Hotel, Crandon Park, Salvadore Park, and University of Miami.

“Badia Spices has been a longtime supporter of the Junior Orange Bowl Festival, and their generosity has extended well beyond the tennis tournament, including events such as the Sports Ability Games, Family Day, and Gala,” said Barbara Waters, tennis co-chair.

Abby Dresnick, tennis co-chair, added, “We are excited and grateful to have Badia Spices as our new presenting sponsor; they have shown us their support in many ways throughout the years, and this only reinforces their belief in our mission.”

Established in 1967, Badia is ranked as one of the nation’s largest family-owned spice companies. Badia prepares, packages and ships more than 400 different products to more than 79 countries worldwide. Badia also ise committed to sharing its success with the community, donating a share of sales of multiple products to several charities.

“We are honored to serve as presenting sponsor of the Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship,” said Joseph “Pepé” Badia, president of Badia Spices Inc. “Through this community partnership, we are able to support local students from Miami-Dade Schools to help enrich their lives through sports, education, and culturally diverse events.”

The Junior Orange Bowl is best known for hosting more than 7,500 youth participants in 15 athletic, academic, and cultural events throughout the year. A few Junior Orange Bowl highlights for the 2017-18 season are the addition of the Photography Competition, Royal Court search, 69th annual Parade, and the fourth annual Gala.

For information on all Junior Orange Bowl events visit jrorangebowl.org or call 305-662-6072.