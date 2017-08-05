Adrienne Arsht Center wins 2017 PRSA Sunshine Radiance Award

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County received a prestigious Radiance Award from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Sunshine District, recognizing the center’s Vibrant@10 campaign as one of the best in the state of Florida.

The Arsht Center, together with partners WOW Factor and rbb Communications, received the 2017 Radiance Award in the category of special events (two or more days) for its 10th anniversary campaign, Vibrant@10: Celebrating 10 Years of Excellence and Community Engagement Through the Arts.

The Radiance Award recognizes outstanding achievement in public relations campaigns and tactics throughout Florida. Among many highwater marks throughout the program, the Vibrant@10 program contributed to the highest sales for a season box office opening in the center’s history, a $150,000 increase over the previous year. The program also generated more than 900 media placements with a reach of 1.5 billion, strictly over the course of the campaign.

“By earning this esteemed award, the Arsht Center is now among a prestigious group whose public relations work raises the bar in our profession,” said PRSA Sunshine District chair Rebecca Seelig, APR. “These stellar campaigns and tactics are integral to an organization’s success and highlight the best and brightest PR professionals in the industry.”

The Arsht Center is among 16 Radiance Award recipients in 2017. Over the years, the awards program has recognized a variety of organizations, including solo practitioners, agencies of all sizes, large and small businesses, top corporations, nonprofits, associations and government agencies. Entries were judged on their research, planning, execution and evaluation, while also considering factors such as creativity, ethics and budget. The judges were members of the Orange County Chapter in California.

