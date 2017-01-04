A call to artists is currently underway for “Affair En Plein Air,” a two-day outdoor juried painting experience with partner GroveHouse

Artists at the Deering Estate on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Categories include: adults 18 years and older and high-school students grades 9-12. Judging will take place on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

The event is juried by Helen Burgos. Competitive, monetary and non-monetary prizes will be awarded by juror.

Registration deadline is Jan. 14. Note that registration is not available on the day of the event.

En plein air, or plein air painting, is a phrase borrowed from the French equivalent meaning “open (in full) air.” All work is done on site and the use of photos or recorded images is not allowed.

Cost: $35, adult registration fee for Non-GroveHouse Artists (up to two pieces)’

$25, adult registration fee for GroveHouse Artists members (up to two pieces), and

$25, high school students, grades 9-12, with one chaperone (up to two pieces).

Light snacks, coffee and water will be provided,by artists are asked bring a lunch and all supplies.

Artists interested in participating in the two-day outdoor juried painting event must complete a formal application available online. The entry form and registration fee must be returned to GroveHouse Artists by Tuesday, Jan. 14. For more information contact Barbara Tejada at 305-979-9534 or by email at grooveygrove39@gmail.com.

Prizes: $400 for first place; $200, second place; $100, third place; $100, honorable mention, and student cash prizes totaling $500. Adults and students will be judged on site with all winners being invited to exhibit at the GHA Membership Show on Sept. 20. All prizes will be awarded at a reception on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Juror Helen Burgos hails from the United Kingdom where she attended West Sussex College of Design and received a bachelor’s degree in Art and Dance from Goldsmith’s College, University of London. She moved to Miami in 1986 and has a Master of Fine Arts degree from Florida International University.

Burgos has taught all levels of drawing and painting since 2001 at Florida International University and at Fairchild Tropical Botanic gardens. Her own studio practice includes working with paint, charcoal, collage and fibers.