After-School All-Stars Hosts Third Annual Girl Power Panel for National Girls and Women in Sports Day

(ASAS) just held its third annual Girl Power Panel on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 inside the Diamond Club Lounge at Marlins Park in celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Over 150 girls in the ASAS program at Bowman Ashe/Doolin K-8 Center, Charles R. Drew K-8 Center, Coral Way K-8 Bilingual Center, Kinloch Park Middle School, Marcus A. Milam K-8 Center and West Miami Middle School met with some of today’s exemplary women in sports who have changed and created opportunities for other women and girls in sports.

Students listened to INSPIRING stories about extraordinary achievements of the following panelists: Angela Smith, Miami Marlins, Senior Director of Community Outreach Caroline O’Connor, Miami Marlins, Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Lauren Cochran, Miami Heat, Senior Director of Interactive Media Sam Coghill, Vice President, Human Resources and Performance Management, Human Resources Jennifer Jehn, Miami Dolphins Foundation, Executive Director and Senior Vice President Jessica Blayloc, Fox Sports Florida, Sports Reporter Moderator: Kelly Saco, Fox Sports, Sports Reporter

ASAS South Florida is the local chapter of the largest nonprofit that provides free, comprehensive after-school programs that keep students safe and help them succeed in school and in life.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Partners of the South Florida organization include FOX Sports Florida, Miami Marlins, Miami HEAT, and the Miami Dolphins.

Founded in 1992, After-School All-Stars is a leading national provider of year-round, school-based, comprehensive afterschool programs. The organization’s mission is to keep children safe and help them succeed in school and in life. Every school day, students in low-income communities have access to free programs that offer academic support, enrichment opportunities, and health and fitness activities. Over 75,000 children from 19 U.S. regions benefit: Atlanta, Bay Area, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Newark, New York, North Texas, Orlando, Philadelphia, Puget Sound, San Antonio, South Florida, Tampa, Toledo, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.as-as.org and www.sfasas.org.

For more information on the Girl Power Panel and details regarding how to participate next year, please contact Natalia Sol atNatalia@as-as.org or at 305-332-9090.