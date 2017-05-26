The Florida International University (FIU) Young Alumni Council (YAC) will host the third annual Young Alumni Pub Crawl benefiting FIU Graduate Student Scholarships. Spend Saturday, June 17, 3-6 p.m., enjoying the best bars in Mary Brickell Village with fellow alumni while supporting a great cause.

Each day that passes is another opportunity for FIU and FIU alumni to shine. As you may know, FIU has taken the Worlds Ahead slogan to heart. Worlds Ahead means going beyond what is expected, taking the opportunity you are given and doing something great with it.

The FIU Young Alumni Council was founded under the Alumni Association umbrella to support young alumni in their quest to be Worlds Ahead. Special programming for career development, events, marketing, networking and philanthropy, is shaping the young leaders of tomorrow by motivating them to give back to FIU.

Each year, the Young Alumni Council funds and provides a scholarship to a high-achieving FIU graduate student who received an undergraduate degree from FIU and who has demonstrated financial need. The council’s annual scholarship is funded partly by contributions from council members but also by fundraising events.

For the third consecutive year, the council will be hosting a local pub crawl to raise funds for the scholarship. Last year’s pub crawl allowed sponsors to promote their businesses to the more than 100 young alumni from numerous industries who attended the event, and to thousands of additional alumni through the council’s social media and email promotional activities. Fundraising receipts from last year’s event helped fund a $2,500 scholarship for a graduate student who is now pursuing her master’s in speech language pathology.

Sponsorship funds will be used partly to defray the costs of marketing the event, and net receipts will be used to fund the scholarship. Also sought aew in-kind donations, which will be raffled off to raise additional funds. Proceeds from ticket sales also will be used to fund the scholarship.

For more information, visit https://fiualumni.com/2017-pubcrawl/ or contact Stephanie Soulier of the FIU Office of Alumni Relations at 305-348-3334 or ssoulier@fiu.edu.

The cost to participate is $20 Early Bird (includes three drink tickets, a shirt and cup) and those interested can register through https://fiualumni.com/2017-pubcrawl/.